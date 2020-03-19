BBNZ calls for suspension of community basketball

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 18:57

This afternoon Health Minister Hon Dr David Clark stated that all indoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In line with this directive, Basketball New Zealand is recommending to all its 36 regional basketball associations that community basketball (leagues and competitions) be suspended until further notice. Basketball New Zealand has also suspended the Final of the 3x3 Quest Tour and the 3x3 Tertiary Championships.

Basketball New Zealand Chief Executive Iain Potter says the limit of 100 people and the emphasis on social distancing means it is now time to shut the doors on organised community basketball, for now at least. He adds the suspension will have serious financial consequences for many basketball associations, but the community understands why this is necessary and will back the decision.

"We understand and thoroughly support the Government’s decision. It’s clearly a fast-moving situation. It’s important we all contribute and play our part to get through this together.

"This is a worrying time for many people and businesses, including sport administrators. Many of our associations have employees and will be feeling a great deal of uncertainty. We will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds and look to see how we can support our Associations as best we can. We’ll also reach out to funders in the hope that they will continue to be supportive of our members through this difficult time.

"The wonderful thing about basketball is you can still play the game by yourself. This won’t stop the joy of the game, it just might be a little less formal for now. You watch, driveway basketball is going to be bigger than it ever has been" says Mr Potter.

Basketball New Zealand is currently reviewing all activities planned from now until July. Further information about the Sal’s NBL (men’s and women’s leagues) will be released in near future.

Currently international basketball for the Tall Blacks, Tall Ferns and junior representative teams are suspended. Basketball New Zealand has previously suspended or cancelled a number of events including BBNZ age-group camps, 3x3 Secondary Schools Nationals, and BBNZ coaching and refereeing clinics.

More information:

Government website ‘ Unite Against COVID-19’ > https://covid19.govt.nz/

Read previous Basketball New Zealand updates around basketball and COVID-19 here. > https://nz.basketball/bbnz-covid-19-updates/