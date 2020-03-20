Kiwi stars Marck, Johnstone re-sign

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 07:11

New Zealand Diamondblacks stars Andrew Marck and Elliot Johnstone will return to the Auckland Tuatara for the 2020-21 season after agreeing to new deals.

The pair enjoyed superb seasons for the Tuatara, putting up elite numbers, as the franchise won the Northeast Division and made the Australian Baseball League playoffs for the first time.

Marck was forced to trial to make the Tuatara roster last season but took his chances once he was given an opportunity and established himself in the heart of the Tuatara order. He was second only to Player of the Year Jared Walker in hits (38) and led the team in average for the majority of the season, splitting time between the outfield and designated hitter.

Many of his hits came in a timely situation as well.

Johnstone was arguably the break-out player of the entire league as he proved one of the league’s elite relievers.

He didn’t give up an earned run until the second-to-last series of the regular season and was manager Stephen Mintz’s best option out of the bullpen.

"Pinky and Elliot had incredible seasons for us and thoroughly deserve to be re-signed," chief executive Regan Wood said.

"It is a testament to their work ethic that they were able to put together such strong campaigns for us.

"Pinky announced himself as a terrific hitter and led the league in batting average for a large chunk of the season. He also improved his defense and became one of our most important players having started the summer needing to trial to make the roster.

"Elliot adjusted to the bullpen superbly and became a real asset for us. He has attracted a lot of overseas interest and we won’t stand in his way should the right opportunity come up."

The two Auckland products were set to be key players for the New Zealand Diamondblacks at the World Baseball Classic qualifying tournament in Tuscon, Arizona but that has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus.

The pair joins outfielder Kim Won-seok as having re-signed for next summer.

The Tuatara will look to add more players to this list in the coming weeks.