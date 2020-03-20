Vodafone Warriors commit to continue in NRL

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 10:26

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George has today announced captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and his team have reaffirmed their commitment to stay in Australia and continue in the 2020 NRL premiership in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Soon after the Australian and New Zealand governments had announced they would close their borders last night, George said the Vodafone Warriors had met to confirm their desire to remain after spending this week in camp in Kingscliff in northern New South Wales ahead of their second-round game against the Canberra Raiders in Robina tomorrow night.

They’ll now follow their ‘home’ game at Cbus Super Stadium with a trip to Sydney to face the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles at Lottoland on Friday, March 27.

George said the players had demonstrated exceptional commitment to both the club and fans as well as the competition itself.

"Our players and staff have been so courageous the way they have stood up in the face of such huge adversity," he said.

"Despite the impact of the coronavirus crisis and being away from their families, they’re making enormous sacrifices for the fans and the game.

"We’re just so proud of the way they’re representing our club. It couldn’t be any tougher for them but they’re not letting it show by giving their undertaking to stay in Australia and do their best to represent the Vodafone Warriors and keep the competition going."