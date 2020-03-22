A day of contrasts for prominent Kiwi owners

Sunday, 22 March, 2020 - 15:31

Circumstances can change in the blink of an eye in the racing game and never was that more evident than in Sydney on Saturday for siblings John, Mark and Rachael Carter.

The Carter’s manage their thoroughbred interests under the Jomara Bloodstock banner and were excited to see two of their racing interests contest Group One events at Rosehill on the weekend.

First up was versatile mare Verry Elleegant, who they bought into when she was transferred to the Darren Weir stable and then onto Chris Waller after doing her early racing in New Zealand.

The four-year-old Zed mare was bidding to win her third Group One race in Saturday’s Ranvet Stakes (2000m) and after a thrilling home straight struggle, she succumbed narrowly to European galloper Addeybb.

"It was a very good run and probably not ideal that she had to make her run so early," John Carter said.

"It was a gutsy effort and after her previous start, where she just got beaten by Te Akau Shark over 1600m, the writing was probably on the wall that she was nearing her best.

"The stable was quite confident as she has come back in good fashion and the further she goes the better she will be.

"I think 2400m will be where she is strongest, especially as there isn’t a lot of depth in the staying ranks over there at the moment.

"We will wait and see how she pulls up but she could line up again next week (Gr.1 Tancred Stakes, 2400m) if Chris is happy with her."

Just an hour later the excitement over that performance turned to disappointment and then concern after Scorpz tailed out to finish last in the Gr.1 Rosehill Guineas (2000m) with something clearly amiss with the Gr.1 New Zealand Derby (2400m) placegetter.

Bred and retained by the family after he failed to meet his reserve at the 2018 National Yearling Sale at Karaka, the Charm Spirit three-year-old was quickly transferred to a Warwick Farm veterinary centre to determine the issue that had arisen.

"From what we have heard he may have done a suspensory ligament so he is all wrapped up at the moment," Carter said.

"It’s very disappointing but we are still waiting to hear the final prognosis once the swelling has subsided.

"It’s definitely not what you want to see and is made a little more frustrating as you can’t be over there with them due to all the travel restrictions at present.

"Todd (Pollard) from Stephen Marsh’s stable is looking after him and the horse is not in any pain so we just have to wait and see."

Syndicated amongst a group of the Carter’s friends, including trainer Stephen Marsh, Scorpz was being aimed at the Gr.1 Australian Derby (2400m) on April 4 after winning three of his eleven New Zealand starts including the Gr.3 Wellington Stakes (1600m) while he had also finished runner-up to Dragon Leap in the Gr.2 Avondale Guineas (2100m) before contesting the New Zealand Derby.

