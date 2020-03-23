New Zealand Esports Federation get the green light as official NSO

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 13:03

The New Zealand Esports Federation (NZESF) are delighted to announce that Sport New Zealand completed its assessment of an application from the NZESF and determined that the NZESF met the criteria to be confirmed as the National Sporting Organisation for esports in New Zealand. This was formally confirmed by Sport New Zealand by letter on Friday 20th March 2020.

New Zealand is only the twenty-first country globally to recognise a national body for esports, either directly or through their National Olympic Committees or National Sport Agencies. This decision comes at the end of a four year journey, when the NZESF was incorporated in March 2016.

With the NZESF now recognised as the governing body for esports in New Zealand, the NZESF gains clarity on regulation, education and distribution within the country. Guidelines and processes for visas and tax statuses, prize money distribution regulation for players, resources towards education and travel costs for international representatives and more structured guidelines for esports tournament organisers will aid the growth of esports within the country.

"We are absolutely thrilled with this decision by Sport New Zealand. Recognition of the NZESF as the official National Sporting Organisation for esports is a key step in moving esports forward," says NZESF President Ben Lenihan on last week’s ruling.

"With this official support we are able to help regulate framework around esports to ensure fair play for all, fund growth of the industry and provide education on what esports is and how New Zealanders can get involved" Lenihan explains. "We can also begin to put in place a clear pathway from community groups and fun online play to young New Zealanders becoming esports professionals. We are confident that New Zealand can punch above its weight in esports, as it does in so many other sports."

Core objectives of the NZESF moving forward include supporting esports nationally, helping to boost solely volunteer organisations to be able to provide employment opportunities, creating career pathways and advancing the industry. Funding will allow community groups, councils and schools to be educated around esports and will support development from grassroots clubs to professional organisations and country representatives.