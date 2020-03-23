Sport Hawke's Bay staff to work from home

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 13:41

Sport Hawke’s Bay has closed its Taradale and Central Hawke’s Bay offices, with all staff working from home indefinitely following the Governments recommendation for people to work from home, if possible.

Sport Hawke’s Bay chief executive Mark Aspden said it was an important step to ensure the health and well-being of staff as well as the public.

Mr Aspden confirmed no staff member has Covid 19, nor is in self-isolation, however to enable the organisation to operate as much as ‘business as usual’ as practical as well as minimise human contact, the call to work from home has been made.

Sport Hawke’s Bay operates in public buildings - Pettigrew.Green Arena in Taradale and the community centres in Waipukurau and Wairoa and this poses additional risks.

At this stage the Wairoa Community Centre, owned by the Wairoa District Council, will remain open but on a restricted basis. This will be assessed daily.

Mr Aspden said management will meet ‘virtually’ on a daily basis and work plans will be developed for staff. A virtual full staff meeting will also be held weekly.

"Managers will be checking in with every staff member every day, at least until we get to a new normal.

"We are also advising our staff to remain active, to get out for a walk or bike ride daily and to keep in contact with work colleagues as regular as possible.

Mr Aspden said Sport Hawke’s Bay would also be promoting the keep active message to the wider community.

Sport Hawke’s Bay’s recommendation is that for the sake of our physical, mental and social wellbeing the community looks to keep active, but that people do it in a way that is socially responsible, minimising group gatherings.