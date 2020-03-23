Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 16:30

Following the New Zealand Government’s lifting of the coronavirus alert status to level 3, all rugby in New Zealand will be suspended for the foreseeable future.

SANZAAR, New Zealand Rugby (NZR), New Zealand’s Super Rugby Clubs and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association (NZRPA) had been working on ways to progress a revised Super Rugby competition but these plans are now on hold following today’s Government announcement.

All New Zealand teams will cease training, and at this stage there are no decisions on the future of the Investec Super Rugby competition or the All Blacks Tests scheduled for July.

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson says our priority is the health and welfare of our players, management and the wider rugby community at this challenging time.