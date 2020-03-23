Australian raids off the table for Kiwi horses

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 17:45

The New Zealand government’s recent announcements regarding further travel restrictions and New Zealand border closures due to COVID-19 has resulted in the suspension of all international equine flights effective immediately until further notice.

The decision made by airlines to cease the uplift of cabin occupants means that professional grooms are no longer able to safely accompany the shipment of horses travelling overseas.

Among those hoping to travel across the Tasman to contest feature races in Sydney were quality fillies Jennifer Eccles and Two Illicit in addition to the Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained True Enough, a weight for age Group One winner over 2000m.

The restrictions are currently in place for the four-week period that mirrors New Zealand’s lockdown period.