Suncorp Super Netball season differed until later in the year

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 18:29

The 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season has been deferred as part of wider efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of fans, athletes, staff and the broader community.

The decision was made by the Super Netball League Commission (SNLC) taking into account the latest COVID-19 medical and government advice.

Given the rapidly-evolving landscape, the Commission has determined that the start of the season will be deferred and will not commence prior to 30 June.

The SNLC will review the situation before the end of May and, based on the latest medical advice and government regulation, will determine whether the season start date should be extended out further.

Club training will be suspended, and Suncorp Super Netball league management will work with clubs and the Australian Netball Players’ Association in relation to international and interstate-based athletes returning home. It is entirely understandable that there are several athletes that would like to return home to family at this time.

The NSW Swifts are the current Super Netball Premiers and were due to begin their title defence against the Sunshine Coast Lightning on Sunday 3 May at the newly renovated Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney Olympic Park.

Separately, Netball Australia has determined that the Deakin University Australian Netball League season will also be delayed and will not commence prior to 30 June.

The Australian Netball League is the feeder competition to Suncorp Super Netball.

Netball is committed to playing its role to ensure we slow the spread of the virus and to finding ways that we can keep our communities healthy and connected.

Netball Australia is working with the nations involved in the 2020 Quad Series and Constellation Cup to determine what the approach will be in relation to these matches, which were due to take place in September and October respectively.

Further information will be communicated in relation to these tournaments once decisions have been made.