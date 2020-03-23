Warriors players home as soon as possible

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 21:05

The Vodafone Warriors are tonight working to bring their NRL staff and players home from their northern New South Wales base after the Australian Rugby League Commission’s decision to suspend the 2020 NRL premiership indefinitely in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George said all efforts were being made to book flights for the team and staff as soon as possible.

The Vodafone Warriors announced last Friday they were committed to continuing in the competition as long as it was running but tonight ARLC chairman Peter V’landys and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg jointly announced the suspension after two rounds had been played.

"It’s a disappointing time but we anticipated it would reach this point at some point soon," said George. "Our priority now is to fly the players back home to Auckland to be reunited with their families.

"In terms of the club’s short and long-term future, we have much to work through and to consider.

"Clearly this crisis has already had a huge financial impact on the club and we face some real challenges but our owners are committed to ensuring the Vodafone Warriors survive this."

George said announcements would follow in due course.