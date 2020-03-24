Pike team homebound

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 13:53

Cambridge trainer Tony Pike has made the call to bring home his Sydney-based team.

Pike was campaigning The Bostonian, Sherwood Forest, and Not An Option across the Tasman and had already recorded elite-level success.

The Bostonian added another Group One to his resume when victorious in the Canterbury Stakes (1300m) earlier this month before finishing runner-up in the Gr.1 George Ryder Stakes (1500m) on the weekend.

"The general feeling is Sydney racing won’t go ahead much further than the weekend, so all three of my horses have packed up and headed to a spelling farm this morning," Pike said.

"Both of the staff came back on a commercial flight this (Tuesday) afternoon."