NZ's Olympic Committee supports games postponement

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 07:02

The New Zealand Olympic Committee supports the decision made by the IOC overnight to postpone the Olympic Games until 2021.

"New Zealand athletes were surveyed yesterday and told us they were ready to support this extremely tough decision," said New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith. "We know they are adaptable and resilient, and they understand that this decision is necessary to ensure a fair field of play and protect the health of both athletes and the wider global.

"We will immediately contact and offer support to athletes. We will also work through plans with our performance partners HPSNZ and the New Zealand sporting bodies."

"We acknowledge this has been a very difficult situation for both the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organising committee and we thank them for listening to our athletes and athletes worldwide to provide some certainty. We are committed to playing our role in making 'Tokyo 2020' next year a success."