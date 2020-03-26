Karaka May Sale Cancelled

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 12:21

New Zealand Bloodstock has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Karaka May Sale.

Given the Government’s announcement on Monday that the country is to go into lock-down due to the COVID-19 virus, New Zealand Bloodstock has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Karaka May Sale, due to be held on Friday 15 May.

After consulting with a number of vendors and buyers, the overwhelming feedback from them was to cancel the sale and investigate alternative options.

"Even though the lock-down period may finish in four weeks, it is highly likely that travel and public gathering restrictions will remain in place. We want to give our vendors and buyers some direction and clarity, thus we have made the call now," managing director Andrew Seabrook said.

"Gavelhouse.com provides a great opportunity for those clients that still wish to offer their horses to the market. As recent results demonstrate, the success of the online sale keeps going from strength to strength.

"New Zealand Bloodstock is confident that its subsidiary will handle the overflow well."