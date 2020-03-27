House Of Cartier ready for Rosehill challenge

Friday, 27 March, 2020 - 16:20

In a week in which he has had to retire Group One performer Luvaluva, trainer John Sargent will look to another stakes-performed mare from his stable to make her mark at Rosehill.

On Wednesday, Sargent announced the retirement of five-year-old Luvaluva after the Group One-placed mare strained a tendon in the Gr.3 Epona Stakes (1900m) at Rosehill last Saturday.

House Of Cartier is a year younger than Luvaluva and was placed in last year's Gr.1 Australasian Oaks (2000m) in Adelaide after relocating across the Tasman.

The daughter of Alamosa was originally prepared by Nigel Tiley and finished second in the Gr.2 Eight Carat Classic (1600m) at Ellerslie, splitting Pinmedown and Queen Of Diamonds.

With racing scheduled to go ahead at at Rosehill on Saturday under strict coronavirus protocols, House Of Cartier will have the third start of her campaign in the Gr.3 Neville Sellwood (2000m), with Sam Clipperton to ride.

House Of Cartier steps up in distance after running fourth over 1350m on a heavy track at her most recent start at Rosehill two weeks ago.

"She's at her peak now," Sargent said.

"This should be a perfect race for her.

"She's got no weight (54kg), it's 2000 metres and she's third-up. She won third-up last time in.

"I think she's a smart mare and she'll go on with it. She's a bit under-rated, I think.

"She was placed in an Oaks last season and then was going for the Derby a week later but she injured herself in the Oaks and couldn't run in the Derby.

"She's bigger and stronger so I'd expect her to go close on Saturday."

Adding to the mare's task is the outside barrier draw in a field of 12.

House Of Cartier is raced by Bill Gleeson of Wellfield Lodge, in partnership with Peter Gillespie and would enhance her value again should she win a black-type race.

She is out of four-time Group One winner Shez Sinsational, who is also the dam of House Of Cartier’s older half-sister Sinarahma, recent winner of the Listed Wairarapa Thoroughbred Breeders' Stakes (1600m).