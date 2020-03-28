NZOC pleased with further clarity around Tokyo Olympic Games

Saturday, 28 March, 2020 - 06:14

The New Zealand Olympic Committee has increased clarity around the Tokyo Olympic Games, following a call with the IOC overnight.

In a conference call with more than 100 National Olympic Committee representatives from around the world, it was confirmed a decision on when the Games will take place can be expected within the next three weeks.

Additionally, the IOC confirmed all quota spots already secured would remain with the nations and athletes that earned them. Olympic Solidarity scholarships for Tokyo athletes, including Refugee Scholarship Grants will not be impacted.

"This is fantastic news for our New Zealand Team athletes," said NZOC CEO Kereyn Smith.

"We’re thankful the IOC will be honouring existing athlete quota spots. A huge amount of work went into our sports and athletes earning those spots and we’re pleased they will be retained," said Smith.

"We also look forward to learning the exact date of the Games. Our athletes have reacted extremely well to the postponement of the Games and having a date to work towards will allow them to carry out the meticulous planning and the training required for an Olympic Games performance."

While the quota spots remain with New Zealand, a hold is being placed on nominations and selections to the New Zealand Team until a date for the Games and further information is received.

NZ nomination and selection criteria for all but three sports will be redrafted and new qualification events will be confirmed by the IOC and IFs (International Federations) once dates are set for the Games.

Smith acknowledged the huge task of Games organisers and thanked them for their ongoing work.

"It is an enormous challenge to reschedule the Olympic Games. The task is monumental but it’s great to see details coming to life and we are already looking forward to being in Tokyo in 2021."

The 12 athletes currently named to the New Zealand Team to Tokyo 2020 are:

Blair Tuke, Sailing

Peter Burling, Sailing

Molly Meech, Sailing

Alex Maloney, Sailing

Sam Meech, Sailing

Micah Wilkinson, Sailing

Erica Dawson, Sailing

Luuka Jones, Canoe Slalom

Callum Gilbert, Canoe Slalom

Natalie Rooney, Shooting

Chloe Tipple, Shooting

Tom Burns, Taekwondo

Rooney, Tipple and Burns were the final athletes to be confirmed by NZOC selectors before the hold was placed on selections due to the Coronavirus outbreak.