Prize money slashed for Championships

Sunday, 29 March, 2020 - 14:21

Prize money for Sydney's signature autumn races has been halved in response to racing's reduced income stream during the coronavirus crisis.

Racing is scheduled to go ahead subject to government regulations on April 4 and 11 with eight Group One races programmed for the two days of The Championships at Randwick

The Australian Turf Club and Racing NSW have agreed to reduce prize money because of the challenges presented by a drop in wagering which will be significantly reduced by the current lockdowns of pubs, clubs and TAB agencies.

Other sources of funding for prize money, on-course attendances and sponsorship, have also been severely impacted given the public is not allowed to attend race meetings.

Racing NSW has a Future Fund to enable the NSW Racing Industry to continue in the face of such challenges but says it is important to maintain those cash reserves for as long as possible given the uncertainty of the situation.

Prize money cuts:

Doncaster Mile: $3 million down to $1.5 million

TJ Smith: $2.5m to $1.25m

Australian Derby: $2m to $1m

Inglis Sires: $1m to $500,000

Country Championships Final: $500,000 to $400,000

Queen Elizabeth: $4m to $2m

Sydney Cup: $2m to $1m

Australian Oaks: $1m to $500,000

Coolmore Legacy: $1m to $500,000

Arrowfield Sprint: $1m to $500,000

Percy Sykes: $1m to $500,000

Provincial Championships: $500,000 to $400,000

Other Group and Listed races over the two days retain their advertised prize money.