Baker making every post a winner in trying times

Sunday, 29 March, 2020 - 14:30

Sydney-based trainer Bjorn Baker is enjoying a stellar season and was to the fore once again on the weekend with a hand in two stakes winners. Stable standout Positive Peace made it five wins in succession when she collected her first black-type victory when winning the Gr.2 Emancipation Stakes (1500m), while Quick Thinker, who remains in the name of his father Murray and training partner Andrew Forsman, entered Baker junior’s care last week prior to winning the Gr.2 Tulloch Stakes (2000m).

The Kiwi expat sits in fourth position on the New South Wales Trainers’ premiership on 94 wins, with 38 of those at metropolitan level, and is keen to keep the winning run going although he isn’t looking too far ahead given the uncertain future of racing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We will have had a terrific season no matter what happens over the next few weeks but, like so many of us, I’m keen to see racing continue as there are still a few milestones I’d like to get to," he said.

"Last year we were stuck on 99 wins so to crack that 100 mark has been a goal right the way through this time.

"I don’t have a stable full of stars but what we do have is some very promising types who have all been contributing to our success."

Baker is especially proud of his metropolitan win tally after fearing he may not be as competitive during the late summer and autumn due to having several of his established stars missing.

"With Samadoubt out with injury and Champagne Cuddles being retired I did think we might be a bit light-on," he said.

"Horses like Positive Peace, She’s Ideal and Missybeel have all stepped up to boost us in the city which is very pleasing.

"We don’t have the expensive yearlings and the like that some of our training rivals have so it is very satisfying to be able to compete with them."

Stratum four-year-old mare Positive Peace has proved a revelation for Baker of late, after a less than auspicious start to her career.

"I always thought she had talent although she ran last at her first two starts and near enough to last at her third run," Baker said.

"She just wasn’t strong enough to finish off her races so I knew when she matured a little more she would come right and I think since then she has only been out of the money three times in fifteen starts, winning eight of them.

"She is just doing everything right now. She is eating well and is just in the zone.

"It was a super win on Saturday and the way she did it means we have to take a serious look at the Coolmore Legacy Stakes (Gr.1, 1600m) in a fortnight with her."

Baker was also delighted to get a win for his father with Quick Thinker who will now take on the cream of the three-year-old stayers in Saturday’s Gr.1 Australian Derby (2400m).

"Quick Thinker had been staying with us although Aliesha (Legg) was looking after him so I didn’t have a lot to do with him," he said.

"He’s a real tough customer and he showed that on Saturday with his win. He is peaking nicely so he would have to be in with a real chance in the Derby.

"I’ve also got Tony Pike’s Sherwood Forest with me and he is heading to the Derby as well so it will be a big day with two Derby runners."

A qualified pharmacist by trade before turning his hand to training thoroughbreds, Baker has an intense interest in the Covid-19 pandemic and believes there is plenty of water left to flow under the bridge before any sense of normality will return to daily life.

"Like all trainers here we are taking the situation deadly seriously and have plenty of measures in place to protect our staff and families," he said.

"I do think there are still people who haven’t quite come to grips with it all and you can see that looking around the world and the reactions or lack thereof by a number of countries.

"If you were describing it in racing terms, you’d probably say there are plenty of countries who didn’t read their form-guides too well when it came to dealing with it.

"When I saw them building 1000+ bed hospitals in a matter of days in China I knew it was going to hit pretty hard.

"There isn’t going to be a short-term fix to it all so we just have to do our best to try and get through whatever is thrown at us."

- NZ Racing Desk