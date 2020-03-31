NZOC pleased with new dates for Tokyo 2020

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 07:27

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith is pleased dates for the Tokyo Olympic Games have been confirmed.

"Our athletes have consistently told us they are able and willing to adapt, but certainty is key. Now they have this," Smith said.

Overnight the International Olympic Committee confirmed the Games will be held from July 23rd to August 8th, 2021.

"The next step is for the qualification event schedule to be confirmed and for us to be able to recommence New Zealand Team selections - growing from a current 12 athletes to an overall team size of more than 200.

"The work the NZOC and HPSNZ has put into heat management strategies will still be critical to the success of our athletes and the strategies behind operational and performance delivery will essentially remain unchanged.

"The culture and values of New Zealand Team will give us the performance edge as we reset and refocus for 23 July 2021."

Despite being held in 2021 the Games will continue to be known as Tokyo 2020.