Paralympics NZ move forward as new date set for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 11:47

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will now take place from 24 August to 5 September 2021. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have also confirmed quota places that have been secured by nations for Tokyo 2020 will remain secured, as the IPC now focus on establishing a new qualification criteria.

The dates were confirmed on Monday (30 March) by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) Chief Executive, Fiona Allan is delighted that the dates for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have now been confirmed and looks forward to receiving greater detail regarding qualification. Following further information from the International Federations and IPC, PNZ will work with each of the NSOs individually to discuss and agree the process and communicate the criteria to Para athletes.

"Receiving confirmation of the date of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will now provide a fair, safe and level playing field for all nations. This is another crucial step in providing certainty and ensuring the well-being of all Para athletes at this time." she said.

She continued, "This announcement now provides our Para athletes, coaches and support staff with the opportunity to reset and look forward to 24 August 2021, whilst remaining focused on staying safe and well at this time. We have worked with HPSNZ, NSOs and other partners throughout the build up to Tokyo 2020 on projects such as equipment innovation and heat acclimation. These projects will continue to create the best high performance environment in Tokyo for our New Zealand Paralympic Team.