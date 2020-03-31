Melody Belle usurped as Doncaster favourite

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 16:51

Champion Kiwi mare Melody Belle has been replaced as favourite in an open market for the Gr.1 Doncaster Mile (1600m) which has attracted a capacity field.

Melody Belle, who shares top weight of 57kg with Gr.1 Epsom Handicap (1600m) winner Kolding, has drawn barrier 14 for Saturday's $1.5 million race and has been eased from $6 to $8 with New Zealand-bred three-year-old Brandenburg now the TAB's top elect at $7.50.

Melody Belle will come in to barrier 11 if the emergencies do not gain a start while Brandenburg will move in from seven to five.

The John Sargent-trained Brandenburg will be ridden by Glen Boss who has won a record seven Doncasters.

Brandenburg, a son of Burgundy, caused an upset when he won the Gr.2 Hobartville Stakes (1400m) as a $41 chance and has since run third in the Gr.1 Randwick Guineas (1600.) and fourth in the weight-for-age Gr.1 George Ryder Stakes (1500m).

He was ridden in the Hobartville by Rachel King who has a long-standing commitment to Gr.2 Villiers Stakes (1600m) winner Quackerjack ($15) in the Doncaster.

Chris Waller will be chasing a record equalling seven wins as a trainer and has eight horses in the field along with third emergency Reloaded.

Waller's runners are Kolding ($12), Kings Will Dream ($26), Mister Sea Wolf ($16), Yulong Prince ($26), Imaging ($12), Star Of The Seas ($41) Night's Watch ($26) and Shared Ambition ($9), while third emergency Reloaded is $26.

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Dr Drill is the first emergency and has drawn barrier 12 with Wolfe (barrier 5), Reloaded (15) and Rainbow Thief (3) the other reserves.

Gr.1 Australian Cup (2000m) winner Fifty Stars was a non-acceptor and his racing career is in doubt.

Lindsay Park trainer David Hayes said the horse was lame in his near fore leg and would return to his Euroa training property to be assessed by his stable veterinarian.

The Doncaster is one of four Group One races on the first day of The Championships which will be held behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore Derby to be rescheduled

The Singapore Turf Club will be rescheduling the S$1 million Singapore Derby (1800m), which was to be held on April 18 at Kranji, to a future date to be determined later.

The Club will also be cancelling the S$175,000 Saas Fee Stakes (1200m) which was also scheduled on April 18.

The Club will only be holding one local race meeting per week in April, on Fridays - April 3, April 10, April 17 and April 24. Members of public will not be admitted into the Singapore Racecourse and there will not be any screening of overseas simulcast races at the Singapore Racecourse.

The above measures are expected to be in place until April 30, in line with the Singapore Ministry of Health’s (MOH) advisory on tighter measures to minimise further spread of COVID-19, dated March 24.

Coronavirus could delay Cox Plate a year

Planning for the 100th Gr.1 Cox Plate (2040m) at The Valley has been put on hold until the Moonee Valley Racing Club can ascertain the full effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

MVRC chief executive Michael Browell said he would prefer to wait a year and hold the 100th Cox Plate in 2021 if this year's race was to be run without a crowd on course.

"One of the options we may have to consider is putting a line through the Cox Plate this year if everything isn't back in normal working conditions and then postpone it until October 2021," Browell told RSN927.

"This is my personal view. My least preferred model would be running the Cox Plate with no-one on course.

"It's the 100th year. We've got a massive celebration planned, flying people in from around the world for this, but I'm not going to pre-empt what the decision might be.

"We've got a little bit of time up our sleeve, but we want the 100th running of the Cox Plate to be a massive celebration with all the past champions to celebrate it with us.

"Ideally the world gets back to normal and we can run it this year."

Browell said June 1 was a critical date.

He said if racing ceased because of COVID-19 and training also halted, he doubted there would be enough time for racing to be up and going again in time for the Cox Plate on October 24.

"If we find that training closes down, horses have to be sent to agistment and then starting from scratch," Browell said.

"It could take anywhere between eight and 10 weeks before you've got horses back racing over short course distances."

The last meeting at The Valley following was on March 20 while their next is scheduled for June 13.