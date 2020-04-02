World squash rankings frozen

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 09:10

New Zealand professional squash players, Paul Coll and Joelle King along with others have had their world rankings frozen by the Professional Squash Association (PSA) during the ongoing suspension of the PSA Tour due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Both the PSA World Tour and PSA Challenger Tour are currently suspended until the end of April and the frozen rankings will stay in place until the tour resumes.

Unfortunately with points taken at March 16 it meant King dropped from No.6 to No.9 in the world rankings as a result of some tournaments not being played and a couple of results not going her way.

Greymouth’s Coll remains at No.5, but is close to the player above him, Karim Abel Gawad (Egypt). Coll’s last tournament was the Windy City Open in Chicago in March where he lost to Ali Farag in five games in the final.

Of the other top Kiwis, Campbell Grayson based in Boston is 27th, Wellington’s Evan Williams 88 and Lwamba Chileshe who is in the United Kingdom is 150. In the women’s rankings Auckland’s Abbie Palmer is at 114 and Emma Millar from the Waikato at 116 are the second and third ranked players.