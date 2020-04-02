Oaks winner bound for spelling paddock

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 14:48

New Zealand-bred filly Miami Bound won’t get her chance to add another Oaks victory to her resume, having been sent for a spell by trainer Danny O’Brien.

The Gr.1 VRC Oaks (2500m) winner failed to flatter this preparation, finishing eighth first-up in the Gr.2 Autumn Classic (1800m) before her last start fourth-placing in the Gr.2 Alister Clark Stakes (2040m).

O’Brien has elected to send the daughter of Reliable Man for a spell instead of travelling north to Sydney to tackle the Gr.1 Australian Oaks (2400m).

"Her two runs this autumn have been just average for her and she just doesn’t seem to be handling the firm ground," O’Brien said.

"She’ll have a nice long spell and we’ll concentrate on a spring campaign for her."

O’Brien purchased Miami Bound out of Westbury Stud’s 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft for $120,000.

Australasian Oaks earmarked for Fascino

The Gr.1 Australasian Oaks (2000m) has been earmarked as New Zealand-bred galloper Fascino’s next major target.

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained filly finished third in the Gr.2 Kewney Stakes (1400m) at Flemington two starts back before finishing eighth in last Saturday’s Gr.1 Vinery Stakes (2000m) at Rosehill.

The daughter of Charm Spirit is set to back-up in the Gr.3 Adrian Knox Stakes (2000m) at Randwick on Saturday, however, her connections have yet to make a final call.

"It was a walk, trot, and canter, with a sprint home the other day in the Vinery," Maher said.

"She was back and it didn’t take a lot out of her. That’s why we had a look at this race, but we will just see how she is before we make up our mind.

"The Schweppes Oaks over 2000m in Adelaide is the target for her. I am not 100 percent sure whether I am going to line her up on Saturday yet."

Fascino was bought out of Windsor Park Stud’s 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft by Maher in partnership with Waterford Bloodstock for $400,000.

Open Minded continues perfect run

Former New Zealand galloper Open Minded continued his picket fence formline at Sandown on Wednesday when winning over 1200m.

It was the third win from as many starts for the Anthony Freedman-trained gelding and Freedman’s Racing Manager Brad Taylor believes there is plenty left in-store for the son of Jimmy Choux.

"That was an outstanding ride by Mark (Zahra, jockey), our only instruction was to find cover to teach the horse to settle, as he has led in both his race day starts to date," Taylor said.

"He settled beautifully when Mark found his spot and the way he put them away indicates he is clearly better than this level.

"He is a horse that didn’t hold a lot of condition in his first preparation but really improved with the break and you saw that in the yard before the race."

The three-year-old gelding was a private purchase out of New Zealand by Dream Thoroughbred’s Dave Azzopardi. The gelding was identified by bloodstock agent Lenny Russo of Bluegrass Bloodstock after he won a Te Rapa trial last winter for former trainer Roger Lang.

"Since the day he arrived he has always shown nice ability but this was a big step up from Class 1 to Benchmark 70 level in town against the older horses today," Taylor said.

"We knew he had improved and based on that effort there is no reason why you couldn’t take him to a Saturday race.

"There are options for a galloper like him both here in Victoria where the prizemoney is still very good or alternatively we could look at the carnival in Adelaide at a couple of black type three-year-old events."