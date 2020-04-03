Miss Federer secures Southern Filly Title

Friday, 3 April, 2020 - 14:46

Multiple stakes winner Miss Federer has been named the 2019-20 New Zealand Bloodstock Southern Filly of The Year.

The daughter of Swiss Ace was purchased out of Bradbury Park’s New Zealand Bloodstock Book 2 Yearling Sale draft by trainer Andrew Carston for $10,000.

The three-year-old filly recorded victories in the first two legs of the Souther Filly of The Year Series - the Listed New Zealand Bloodstock Canterbury Belle Stakes (1200m) and the Listed NZB Airfreifght Stakes (1400m).

The remaining two legs of the Series, the Listed NZB Insurance Stakes (1600m) and Listed New Zealand Bloodstock Warstep Stakes (2000m), will be unable to be scheduled before the end of the season as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Miss Federer finished the series with a perfect score of 14 points while All About Magic was runner-up in both legs and earned 8 points, and Trifolium and Wekaforce collected two points each with their third placings.

In addition to receiving a trophy at the South Island Racing Awards, the 2019-20 Southern Filly of the Year winner will also receive an insurance policy from NZB Insurance to the value of $50,000 + GST.

Coronavirus shuts down Tasmanian racing

Tasmania has shut down racing as part of the state government's latest response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Premier Peter Gutwein said greyhound and horse racing would stop, effective immediately, for the next month.

A statement on the Tasmanian Racing authority's website said Tasracing would work closely with the Minister for Racing on the details of a support package.

Tasracing chief executive Paul Erikson said details would be released as soon as they were finalised.

"Many industry participants will be eligible for assistance measures already announced by the Tasmanian Government and the Commonwealth over recent weeks, both to businesses and individuals," Erikson said in the statement.

He said animal welfare would be a key issue for the industry to manage during the shutdown.

"These racing animals are high-performance athletes and their care, exercising and maintenance is a 24-hour, seven days a week task," he said.

"Stopping racing does not stop this need. Lower exercise regimes which this shut down will enforce could contribute to other issues upon our return.

"It should be remembered that the cessation of racing is not just for the currently identified four-week period, it will also include an extra four to 12 weeks to get the animal back into racing condition.

"While race and trial meetings will be cancelled for at least the next four weeks, those industry participants who are essential for the welfare of racing animals will be able to continue their important work."