Nature Strip wins TJ Smith

Saturday, 4 April, 2020 - 20:47

The Gr.1 TJ Smith Stakes (1200m) had a distinct Kiwi flavour this year after Nature Strip easily accounted for his opposition at Randwick on Saturday.

Trained by expat New Zealander Chris Waller and ridden by expat Kiwi jockey James McDonald, Nature Strip is also part-owned by former All Black Coach Steve Hansen.

Hansen is one of a small group of New Zealand owners who are represented in Nature Strip’s Trans-Tasman syndicate along with Patrick Harrison and the man who got Hansen involved in their tight-knit circle, Peter Kean.

McDonald took Nature Strip straight to the front from barrier one and finished well clear of last year's winner Santa Ana Lane, with veteran sprinter Redzel third.

Waller was rapt with Nature Strip’s performance and said his racing style breaks the hearts of his rivals.

"Nature Strip was unbelievable," he said. "He is a pleasure to train and is one of the best sprinters I have had anything to do with and certainly the most exciting. With the way he races you don’t die wondering.

"The speed he shows mid-race is hard to explain and it just gets horses out of their comfort zone, but he is travelling comfortably.

"He puts a heart-breaking gap in the field. I think racing on the bend at tracks like Randwick, it actually gives him the chance to find his rhythm properly, balance up and do everything a horse should do to win races."

Waller is disappointed Nature Strip won’t get the opportunity to compete at Royal Ascot this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but he is looking forward to targeting the A$14 million The Everest (1200m) with the four-time Group One winner in the spring.

"It is disappointing that we won’t get to England this year, but we are very grateful to be putting on a responsible show," he said.

"It was very different being at the races today without any people and the trainers are all aware of social distancing.

"With jockeys it’s a bit different, talking with them pre-race from a distance. Very brief instructions rather than in-depth conversations, but it is something that we are getting used to."

"I don’t think he needs to be tried over further now. The All-Aged Stakes (Gr.1 ,1400m) would be unlikely in two weeks’ time.

"The Everest will be his target race in the spring and no doubt the owners will be inundated with offers for a slot."

- NZ Racing Desk