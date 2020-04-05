Sargent mulling his options with Brandenburg

Sunday, 5 April, 2020 - 15:09

A possible tilt at the Gr.1 All Aged Stakes (1400m) in a fortnight or a stint in the spelling paddock are two of the options for promising three-year-old Brandenburg after his gritty performance to finish third in Saturday’s Gr.1 Doncaster Mile (1600m) at Randwick.

Trainer John Sargent was thrilled with the run that saw the Glen Boss-ridden Burgundy gelding loom into contention at the 200m before being swamped in a fierce three-way struggle to finish less than a length from upset winner, Nettoyer.

"He went super and just got run over in a desperate finish by a couple of the backmarkers," Sargent said.

"He was just a pair further back in the running than was ideal but he got into the clear at the right time and fought strongly to the line.

"Bossy came back in and was rapt with him so all in all it was a top effort.

"I’ll wait and see how he comes through the race but we might drop him back to 1400m for the All Aged Stakes in a fortnight.

"With the situation with Covid-19 you have to take things on a day to day basis but as long he is in good shape then the All Aged looks a nice fit for him.

"The other option is to put him aside now and bring him back next season where he should be even bigger and stronger with the natural improvement he will take from a break."

An eye-catching late run for fifth in the Gr.3 Adrian Knox Stakes (2000m) earlier in the day by Dundeel filly Stick ‘Em Up will see her take her place in next Saturday’s Gr.1 Australian Oaks (2400m), where she will be joined by stablemate Aspect Ratio to provide Sargent with a two-pronged attack on the fillies feature.

"I was delighted with that run as she (Stick ‘Em Up) really closed off nicely," he said.

"She looks like a filly that will cope with the 2400m of the Oaks and gives me a nice hand in the race as Aspect Ratio will also be lining up.

"Aspect Ratio didn’t get all favours last time and she has worked up nicely since then so I’m pleased with them both."

Sargent also reported that House Of Cartier, who finished beyond midfield in the Gr.2 Chairman’s Quality (2600m) after failing to cope with the Heavy 8-rated track conditions on Saturday, would drop back in distance for her next run which is likely to be in the Gr.3 JRA Plate (2000m) on April 18.

- NZ Racing Desk