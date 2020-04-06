Lewis Clareburt awarded Swimmer of The Year

|
Swimming New Zealand hosted the 2019 SNZ Awards last week. The awards were originally planned to be awarded during the 2020 Aon Open championships, however, due to the current situation - the event was postponed.
The awards still went ahead, instead, premiered on Facebook every day at 2 pm from Wednesday 1st - Friday 3rd April.
