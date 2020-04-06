Mintz confirms third season in Auckland

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 13:09

Inaugural Auckland Tuatara manager Stephen Mintz has confirmed he will return for a third season at the helm of the franchise.

The former Major League pitcher, who led the club to a maiden division title and to the playoffs for the first time earlier this year, has fashioned a terrific reputation with players, fans and media during his previous two seasons with the club.

The Tuatara were keen to secure his services for another season as soon as the 2019-20 season was completed.

Mintz is employed by the Texas Rangers organisation and the two clubs had to make sure it was in their mutual benefit for him to continue coaching on both sides of the world. Post season reviews indicated the Rangers were very pleased with their ongoing relationship with the Tuatara and were only too keen to see Mintz return in 2020-21.

They have also shown an interest in sending more coaches down to develop in the same way they’ve done with Mintz and some of their star prospects.

Auckland Tuatara chief executive Regan Wood was glad to confirm Mintz’s return.

"We didn’t need to think about who we wanted to lead this side next season," Wood said. "Mintzy has done an amazing job helping establish the Tuatara in the Australian Baseball League. His coaching ability, baseball experience, knowledge of the intricacies of this league and his ability to connect with people is a massive part of our success.

"We just had to make sure the Rangers were happy and that Mintzy was keen to come back. It didn’t take long to confirm that. The arrangement has worked really well for all of us."

Joining Mintz for a third successive season will be hitting coach Darren Bragg, who has also agreed to a new deal for 2020-21.

The former Big-League outfielder and minor league coach in the Cincinnati Reds system has enjoyed a strong relationship with Tuatara players the past two seasons and has proven to be a great foil for Mintz.

He was hailed as a big reason for the break-out success of local star Andrew Marck last summer and was rated highly by the other Tuatara hitters.

"Bringing Braggs back was a no-brainer as well," Wood said. "He is a great fit for our organisation and works really well with Mintzy albeit with very different philosophies and personalities. They make a brilliant team.

"Our players have really rated Darren’s ability to get the best out of them and we are delighted he has agreed to come back and the Cincinnati Reds are happy for him to do that as well."

The rest of the Tuatara coaching staff will be confirmed in the coming months as will the playing roster.

The impact of Covid-19 has put baseball on hold all around the world and it is unclear how much of an impact that will have on the next ABL season.