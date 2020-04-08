ARL competitions not impacted by NZRL cancellations

Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 - 14:36

In response to the New Zealand Rugby League’s decision to cancel all of their representative competitions and tournaments in 2020, the Auckland Rugby League wishes to clarify that this does not impact any Auckland competitions or activities in any way.

The NZRL decision impacts only NZRL-run tournaments and events, not Auckland club or school competitions or programmes and events.

The ARL is continuing to monitor the ongoing situation in relation to COVID-19, and working with the various relevant bodies, with a view to resuming rugby league activities if and when it is possible, safe and appropriate.

The ARL will be better placed to comment on whether, and when, any rugby league will be played when the Government announces any changes to the current situation.

Visit aucklandleague.co.nz for ongoing updates.