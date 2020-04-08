Postponement of community rugby in line with Alert Levels - NZ Rugby

Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 - 16:30

Community and club rugby is postponed until COVID-19 alert levels are once again at a safe level for sport, in line with Ministry of Health guidance.

Further clarification was necessary given the initial postponement of all matches, training and face-to-face education courses was until Saturday, 18 April.

Given the subsequent nationwide Alert Level 4 lockdown, providing a specific start date for rugby is now unrealistic.

We continue to monitor the situation and take advice from the government about when it will be safe for rugby and all sports to start. We will take our lead from the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, New Zealand Rugby, our Provincial Unions, clubs and secondary schools are working hard to make sure when we get the green light, we’re ready for rugby.

The postponement of winter sport will be felt by many, but the wellbeing and safety of our rugby community is paramount. We don’t want our players, coaches, referees or supporters to be at risk. We also want to do what’s right for New Zealand and we ask everyone involved in rugby to support one another and follow the official government guidelines.

Rugby plays an important role in New Zealand communities and at this time of uncertainty the postponement of rugby allows everyone to pause, and take care of themselves and their whanau.

It also gives Provincial Unions and local competition organisers the opportunity to regroup, reschedule and determine how they can deliver meaningful competition when rugby resumes.

For the latest information on how Rugby is responding to the pandemic please visit www.newzealand.rugby/covid-19.