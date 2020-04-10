Verry Elleegant out for crowning glory

Friday, 10 April, 2020 - 10:52

Former New Zealand galloper Verry Elleegant will be looking to ascend her throne and be crowned Australia’s new darling of the turf when she contests the Gr.1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) at Randwick on Saturday.

Her former stablemate Winx won the previous three editions of the race and Verry Elleegant will be out to extend trainer Chris Waller’s winning streak in the race.

The four-year-old daughter of Zed heads into Saturday in fine form, finishing runner-up in the Gr.1 Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m) and Gr.1 Ranvet Stakes (2000m) before winning the Gr.1 Tancred Stakes (2400m) last start.

Verry Elleegant also tasted success at last year’s Sydney autumn carnival when winning the Gr.1 Australian Oaks (2400m) and Waller is hoping she can extend her elite-level tally on Saturday.

"It’s a year on since winning the Oaks impressively and she was probably playing number two to Winx last year," Waller said. "But here she is doing it herself in the Queen Elizabeth on Saturday.

"She is in great form. Her win in the Tancred at Rosehill was exceptional. Coming back to 2000m we have just kept her nice and fresh."

The Randwick track was rated a Soft6 on Friday and with further rain forecast, Waller said conditions are set to suit his charge.

"Any rain about would certainly help her chances even greater.

"I am thoroughly looking forward to Saturday with a very mature Verry Elleegant who is certainly doing a great job for everybody."

Verry Elleegant was bred by Don Goodwin and initially raced in New Zealand for Nick Bishara where she won two of her three starts before crossing the Tasman.

Verry Ellegant has been installed as a $6.50 winning chance by TAB bookmakers behind race favourite Danon Premium ($3.60), Addeybb ($4.50) and Te Akau Shark ($5).

- NZ Racing Desk