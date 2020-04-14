Spring targets for son of Jakkalberry

Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 - 13:04

Caulfield trainer Robert Hickmott has an eye on spring targets with progressive New Zealand-bred stayer Highland Jakk.

The three-year-old was ready to follow Vow And Declare’s 2019 path to the Gr.1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) by targeting the Gr.1 Queensland Derby (2400m), however COVID-19 has put an end to that plan.

"It’s a pity. We had him set for the Queensland Derby, but obviously those plans went out the window," Hickmott said.

"We don’t have enough time and conditioning into him to get to the South Australian Derby (Gr.1, 2500m)."

So the mission for Hickmott now is to get his stayer’s rating up so the son of Jakkalberry can qualify for some better races in spring.

"We will just pick a few races off over the winter and get his rating up leading into the spring carnival," Hickmott said.

"We will play him as we see him (in the spring). I think he is a very progressive staying horse and they’re pretty hard to find these days.

"I’m sure if he makes the necessary steps he could find himself into the deep end of a spring, I’m sure. I don’t think two miles will worry him.

"I’m hoping he can develop into a Melbourne Cup horse. If it’s not this year it will be the year after."

Highland Jakk returned from a spell at Caulfield on Saturday, beaten by three lengths over an unsuitable 1400m.

Hickmott said Highland Jakk would derive good benefit from the run.

"He is a real mile and a half plus horse. He had been sharp in his work and we were expecting a forward run but it was always going to be 1000m too short," he said.

"He held his ground there off a slow tempo and they skipped home in 23 (seconds) and a bit."

Highland Jakk was bought by Hickmott’s brother Michael at the 2018 Karaka yearling sales. He was a $25,000 purchase from Luigi Muollo’s Novara Park, home to his late sire Jakkalberry, who was placed in the 2012 Melbourne Cup.

From five starts to date, Highland Jakk boasts a win and three placings, including a third placing at Listed level in spring behind Pancho and South Australian Derby favourite Russian Camelot. - NZ Racing Desk