Vodafone Warriors in discussions with NRL

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 19:44

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George has today confirmed he has had positive discussions with the NRL about the club’s involvement in the 2020 premiership when it resumes following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I raised a number of matters with the NRL on behalf of the players late last week and we have made progress today," he said.

"The key for us is to be in possession of all the information we need so our players, football staff and their families have a full understanding of what we’re facing.

"There is still much detail to be worked through over the coming days but I’m encouraged with where we are now."

George said neither he nor players and staff would be available for further comment until the Vodafone Warriors have been fully informed about the structure of the new competition and all details relating to it.