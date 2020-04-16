NSW Swifts' Moore Park move on hold

Thursday, 16 April, 2020 - 18:59

The NSW Swifts’ plans to move club operations to the Royal Hall of Industries building in Sydney’s Moore Park precinct have been put on hold.

In partnership with long-time partners the Sydney Swans and other stakeholders, the RHI - with the help of the Federal and NSW Governments - was set to become a new training and club administration base for the Swifts, with an international standard netball training court part of a shared High Performance and Community Centre.

Education charities for Indigenous Australians, the GO Foundation and the Clontarf Foundation - as well as the Australian Red Cross Blood Service Donation Centre - were also due to be based there.

However, the significant financial impacts of COVID-19 mean the $70 million project is unable to proceed at present and the PlayOn Group has surrendered its lease of the building.

The NSW Swifts will continue to work with the Sydney Swans, who are committed to reigniting the project in the future, once the dust from the COVID-19 pandemic has settled.