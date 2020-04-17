Group Three test for Parsifal

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 12:33

Darci Brahma five-year-old Parsifal is on a path to the Gr.1 Goodwood (1200m) on May 16 and trainer Will Clarken is expecting an improved performance when the seven-time winner contests Saturday’s Gr.3 R N Irwin Stakes (1100m) at Morphettville.

The gelding finished sixth behind Diamond Effort when resuming over 1000m at Caulfield earlier in the month and has taken good benefit from the run.

"I’d lie if I was to say I was rapt with his run," Clarken said. "He was a little bit soft the last bit.

"Whether that was the horse wasn’t at 100 percent fitness or the wet track, or he got caught wide, he had a few excuses.

"He has come on a great deal from then. He hasn’t missed a beat. He had a jump-out on Tuesday and looked good."

A strong line-up has been assembled for the Irwin Stakes, with Group One winners Gytrash and Sunlight posing an ominous threat in the weight-for-age race, where Parsifal has drawn barrier 5.

"I’d love him to get crossed again and there looks like good speed and we’ve got the speed drawn on the outside of us," Clarken said.

"If we can get Sunlight to cross and we can just get a lovely run, we should be able to land in the one-one and it gives him a chance to chase.

"At the weight for age conditions he is poorly in, but if he runs well on Saturday, it is going to lead us into the next couple of runs where he gets back to better conditions looking ahead to the Goodwood at set weights and penalties."

Parsifal has won five races for Clarken, having commenced his career in Victoria under Mike Moroney.

The Group Two placed galloper was bred by the Block Partnership and was purchased by Paul Moroney from Little Avondale’s 2016 Karaka Premier draft for $140,000.

- NZ Racing Desk