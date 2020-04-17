Tofane coming of age in Sydney

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 17:36

New Zealand-bred mare Tofane will be shooting for her first elite-level victory when she lines-up in the Gr.1 All Aged Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on Saturday.

It will be the daughter of Ocean Park’s fifth consecutive tilt at Group One level and trainer Michael Moroney is confident of another bold showing this weekend.

Since campaigning in Sydney, Tofane has placed in the Gr.1 The Galaxy (1100m) and was a game fifth behind Nature Strip in the Gr.1 TJ Smith Stakes (1200m).

"She had won a barrier trial right-handed before we actually bought her, so we were pretty confident she would go that way around," Moroney said.

"Her run in the Newmarket (Gr.1, 1200m) was pretty luckless, so we thought we would go up there (Sydney) and try and win a Group One.

"She only just missed out in the Galaxy. She had no luck in the TJ Smith, but still went really well.

"The 1400m is going to be very interesting on Saturday, she is bred to get further. We will get a bit of guide in this run as to what we do in the spring with her."

Tofane was bred by Curraghmore Principal Gordon Cunningham and did her initial education in Moroney’s Matamata barn under the care of co-trainer Pam Gerard.

She won an 820m trial at Te Teko before Ballymore Stable clients purchased her from Cunningham and she was transferred to Moroney’s Melbourne barn.

She has subsequently won the Gr.3 Bass Strait Beef Stakes (1200m) and Gr.3 Furphy Sprint (1100m) and was runner-up in the Gr.2 Euclase Stakes (1200m).

Earlier on the Randwick card Moroney is resigned to the fact that third emergency Rainbow Thief will fail to get a start in the Gr.3 Japan Racing Association Plate (2000m).

The New Zealand-bred gelding was fourth in the Gr.3 Doncaster Prelude (1500m) two starts back before placing over a mile at Warwick Farm last start.

"He was a bit upside down last start," Moroney said. "He just flew the gates and he can do that. We spent a long time teaching him how to relax and then that happened the other day. It was a little bit disappointing, but he stuck on really well considering.

"He will just come back to Melbourne, go for a break and wait until spring."