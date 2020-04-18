Tofane secures Sydney Group One

Saturday, 18 April, 2020 - 20:43

New Zealand-bred mare Tofane has crashed Pierata's farewell party with a last-stride win in the Gr.1 All Aged Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on Saturday.

Pierata ($5.50) gave his rivals the slip halfway down the straight with Tofane ($12) the one to give chase.

Under hard riding from Kiwi hoop Opie Bosson, Tofane gave her all to nail Pierata by a half head, with Fasika ($12) in third.

Three-year-old colt Super Seth was gallant when running on to finish fourth after missing the start by half a length.

The Gr.1 Caulfield Guineas (1600m) winner is part-owned by a number of high-profile New Zealanders, including Waikato Stud where the son of Dundeel will stand at stud.

Tofane’s win capped a successful carnival for leading New Zealand jockey Bosson who hinted he may be back sooner rather than later with racing and training shut down in New Zealand for the last month because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"She got into a beautiful spot and followed the horse to beat. It was a real dog-fight down the straight," Bosson said.

"I wasn't sure if I won or not. I didn't find out until I saw the screen when I got back.

"Not much is happening back home at the moment, so it's good to be here and good to get a few results.

"I go back on Tuesday and then we have to have a bit of a discussion to see whether we move the family back to Australia or not. I've got a few things to sort out first."

Bosson's Sydney autumn wins include the Gr.1 Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m) aboard Te Akau Shark, the Gr.1 Surround Stakes (1400m) on Probabeel and the Gr.1 Australian Derby (2400m) on Quick Thinker.

Tofane's trainer Mike Moroney watched from Melbourne where he is stranded because of Covid-19 travel protocols.

He has always had an opinion of the daughter of Ocean Park and aimed high this autumn.

"We decided after her spring campaign that we would only target Group One races this autumn," Moroney said.

"I told her owners she would get beaten in a few but I know she will win one.

"Her form had been great. I thought she should have run second in the Newmarket then she ran really well for third in The Galaxy, beaten a nose and a nose.

"Her effort to then run fifth in the TJ Smith Stakes (Gr.1, 1200m) was super because she was luckless from a wide barrier

"This is a great result and we will put her away now and set her for The Everest in the spring."

Moroney operates stables on both sides of the Tasman but the All Aged signalled a first elite victory in combination with Bosson.

"Opie has ridden on and off for me over the years back in New Zealand and even when we were winning premierships we didn't have a lot of luck together," Moroney said.

"He does most of his riding for Te Akau Racing and we know he is a world-class jockey but this is our first Group One win together."

Tofane was bred by Curraghmore Principal Gordon Cunningham and did her initial education in Moroney’s Matamata barn under the care of co-trainer Pam Gerard.

She won an 820m trial at Te Teko before Ballymore Stable clients purchased her from Cunningham and she was transferred to Moroney’s Melbourne barn.

She has subsequently won the Gr.3 Bass Strait Beef Stakes (1200m) and Gr.3 Furphy Sprint (1100m) and was placed in the Gr.1 The Galaxy (1100m) and Gr.2 Euclase Stakes (1200m).

Also celebrating will be Kevin and Joanne Hickman’s Valachi Downs, who own Tofane’s dam Baggy Green, a half-sister to Group One winners Youngstar and Funstar, who is in foal to Tofane’s sire Ocean Park.

- NZ Racing Desk