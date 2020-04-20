Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 08:34

Tour de Canterbury launches The Tour de Canterbury launches this week in a bid to keep Cantabrians active, whilst bringing some of the best sights of the region into their bubbles.

Like any stage race, competitors complete certain distances each day by way of cycling, running or walking, however rather than in a bunch, they’ll do so in their own bubble and neighborhood, before entering their distances each day to find out where they sit on the leader board.

The virtual map then takes them around Canterbury, where information and images will be sent to them regarding the major sights they would have navigated during that stage.

The event is a collaboration between WeAreCanterbury, Sport Canterbury and ChristchurchNZ, all three organisations passionate about the health and wellness of Canterbury people as well as reminding people of the beautiful attractions Canterbury has to offer.

"With structured sport and recreation halting overnight we felt we needed to look at ways to offer that back to our people and the Tour de Canterbury is one way of doing that," said Sport Canterbury CEO Julyan Falloon.

"While the current situation has imposed restrictions on the ways people have traditionally exercised and been active in the past, it’s more important than ever that people find ways to do so now. Not only for their physical health but their mental health as well, and we hope families can and will enjoy the competition element to it too."

"Who doesn’t love a challenge," said WeAreCanterbury co-founder George Berry.

"We have so many great events and activities across the region every weekend that are no longer able to take place, so we thought if we have the ability to do something about it, we should."

"I’m looking forward, as are our kids, to seeing where they are on the leaderboard compared to some of their school mates. It’ll also be great to see how some of our amazing athletes go too. Who wouldn’t want to see how some of the Crusaders go against the Tactix or the Canterbury Rams versus one of our athletics or hockey reps?"

After entering online, The Tour de Canterbury can be completed anytime between now and xx. Competitors enter in the km’s they’ve done each day, which then automatically moves them around the virtual map, returning an email with the information about the great sights they’ve passed along the way, which they can then post to social media. At the completion of the Tour, they’ll then be sent a certificate.

Entry details are below

https://www.sportcanterbury.org.nz/Tour-de-Canterbury