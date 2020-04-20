Te Akau to launch Australian spring assault

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 15:47

The Sydney Autumn Carnival may have only just come to an end but Te Akau principal David Ellis is already planning his team’s next assault on Australia.

Te Akau have had a successful season across the Tasman, courtesy of stable stars Melody Belle, Te Akau Shark, and Probabeel.

Melody Belle recorded her 10th Group One victory when she won the Empire Rose Stakes (1600m) at Flemington in November, while Probabeel took out the Gr.1 Surround Stakes (1400m) at Randwick in February.

Te Akau Shark was not to be outdone, having won the Gr.1 Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m) and placed in the Gr.1 Cox Plate (2040m) in the spring.

The latter race has peaked Ellis’ interest this year and the man at the helm of one of New Zealand’s largest racing operations will have plenty of ammunition to try and secure the Cox Plate, in its 100th running, in November.

"We will be nominating five horses for the Cox Plate - Prise De Fer, Avantage, Melody Belle, Probabeel, and Te Akau Shark," Ellis said.

"We are looking at what will be the best way to get our horses to that race and the most cost-effective for our owners."

One potential option Ellis is looking at is leasing boxes at Flemington for the spring, with the opportunity to add further Australian raiders to the quintet. However, Ellis said Te Akau are not looking at setting up a permanent satellite barn in Melbourne at this point in time.

"We are looking at all options, but we are going to have a nice team to race in Melbourne in the spring," he said.

The stable’s retained New Zealand rider Opie Bosson recently revealed his intentions to base himself in Australia in the future and Ellis said he would be in discussions with the leading hoop about what his involvement would be in Te Akau’s spring plans.

"Opie is going to come and see me when he comes back and gets out of quarantine, but our goal has always been to win good races in Australia and we will continue doing that."

Melody Belle, Te Akau Shark, and Probabeel have remained in Australia, along with travelling foreman Ashley Handley, until suitable flights can be organised for their return to New Zealand.

"Paul Richards and Ashely Handley are superstars, they have done a fantastic job looking after Te Akau’s team in Australia," Ellis said.

"Ashley is staying in Australia and is still working for Te Akau. We are just waiting to see what our options are so that if we can’t transport horses we have got somebody who can look after them in the short term over there."

Meanwhile, back home Ellis said Te Akau’s New Zealand team have been thriving on the green pasture of Te Akau Stud.

"Things have been really good, we have had plenty of rain and the farm looks amazing," Ellis said. "Every paddock on the farm is full of horses and they are thriving.

"Most of our horses are out spelling at this time of the year anyway. We won’t have much to race until the August 1."

Ellis has been thrilled with Te Akau’s success in Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia this season and he said people have still been interested in getting involved with the premiership-leading team in the last few weeks.

"Mark (Walker) won the last premiership in Singapore (and is leading it this term) and Jamie (Richards) is going to win the premiership in New Zealand," Ellis said.

"They have both done an amazing job. We have won 11 Group One races, 21 black-type races and we have placed in 45 black-type races, which is very significant for the breeding industry.

"When you go to the sales to buy these yearlings these are the sort of results that you want.

"On the weekend we sold four shares in horses and from the 37 yearlings we bought we have only got shares in two horses left.

"I think people realise that we want to take Te Akau to another level and we are all working really hard to achieve that.

"It has certainly been a season to remember and these sort of results are only achieved through an unbelievable team."

- NZ Racing Desk