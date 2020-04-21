Novara Park announce 2020 service fees - NZ Racing Desk

Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 18:04

Novara Park, near Cambridge, have announced that service fees will remain unchanged for the forthcoming 2020 breeding season for their exciting young stallion duo of Sweynesse and Staphanos.

Sweynesse is the Leading New Zealand First Season Sire on earnings, winners and stakes-winners and while in previous years this would normally lead to an increase in service fee, Novara Park have decided to keep his service fee unchanged at $6,000+GST.

From limited two-year-old runners Sweynesse already has a stakes winner through the Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained Bonita Aurelia, winner of the Gr.3 Woburn Farm Classic (1200m) and placed in the Gr.2 Matamata Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) and other smart performers Dragon Queen, Petty’s Legacy and Only Words.

Sweynesse was a multiple Group One performer beating Australian top flight winners Kermedec, Preferment, Hampton Court, Shooting To Win and First Seal.

Sweynesse is a son of champion sire and racehorse Lonhro, sire of leading Australian sire Pierro.

"We believe that Sweynesse provides breeders with the best upside in New Zealand for this breeding season," Novara Park principal Luigi Muollo said.

"We are thrilled with what his progeny have done on the racetrack as two-year-olds and we are receiving very exciting feedback from the trainers. Sweynesse is on an upward trajectory and it looks like he is just what New Zealand breeding needs in these challenging times.

The service fee for Novara Park’s Japanese stallion Staphanos will also remain unchanged at $7,000+GST for the son of Deep Impact.

"The Group One races at the Melbourne Spring Carnival were dominated by the Japanese," Muollo said.

"Mer De Glace won the Caulfield Cup (Gr.1, 2400m), Lys Gracieux won the Cox Plate (Gr.1, 2040m), and Fierce Impact, also by Deep Impact, pulled off a Group One double winning the Toorak Handicap (1600m) and Cantala Stakes (1600m).

"Japanese gallopers also dominated the Group One races at the Hong Kong International meeting in December.

"Glory Vase by Deep Impact won the Hong Kong Vase, and the Japanese also won the Hong Kong Cup and the Hong Kong Mile."

Staphanos was a multiple Group One performer in Japan and Hong Kong and his prizemoney earnings of NZ$6.2 million makes him the highest stake earner at stud in New Zealand.

His sire Deep Impact, the world’s leading stallion by progeny earnings for the past seven years, stood for the highest advertised service fee in the world at $540,000 before his death last year.

"We were very fortunate to acquire Staphanos for New Zealand," Muollo said. "He was consistently ranked as one of the top Japanese racehorses over four consecutive seasons.

"Breeders recognised his value and he served 108 mares with outstanding fertility in his first season which was a very large book considering the horse was retained by Novara Park and not syndicated.

"Staphanos is very commercial as he is deeply respected in all our major sale markets."