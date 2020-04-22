Skilton steps away from Ferns

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 11:47

The Football Ferns will be missing one of their most versatile players when international football resumes after Stephanie Skilton’s decision to step away from the team.

The 25-year-old is not fully retiring from football and will still be available to play at club and federation level but feels the time is right to bring an end to her international career.

"It was definitely one of the hardest decisions I’ve made but at the same time also one of the easiest because I know I’m ready and it feels right in my head and my heart," she says.

"I’ve committed so much of my life to football and being a Football Fern is something I live, breathe and treasure every day. But, that being said, my personal goals and priorities have shifted and I’m ready to experience new career endeavours and start a family with my husband."

Equally adept at centre back or up front, the talents and versatility of Skilton will be missed by Football Ferns coach Tom Sermanni. But he says the impact she has had on the squad away from the pitch will be just as big a loss.

"Steph will be greatly missed around the Ferns environment," he admits.

"Her positional versatility and consistent performances made her a valuable player but her character and positive personality also made her a great team mate off the field. She will be greatly missed by the staff and players and we all wish her every success in the new ventures she is pursuing."

Skilton signs off on international duty having made 12 appearances over a six-year period. Her first outing came against Switzerland in 2014 while her last turned out to be a meeting with Italy at the recent Algarve Cup in Portugal.

The Auckland-born Papakura City player came through the age-grades on the international scene, starring for her country at both the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups before graduating to senior level. She was also a member of the Football Ferns squad at last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

"When I think back on my time with the Ferns, the highlights that resonate with me are the on-tour experiences - the true friendships made, the highs and the lows of the games, and the pure enjoyment of sharing so much pride with my team mates, support staff and coaches," she says.

"Putting on that shirt, wearing the fern on my chest and making my family, friends and country proud is something I will cherish forever. But what’s equally important is the friends I’ve made during my time as a Football Fern. They were truly unforgettable experiences and I will miss being on tour with my Football Ferns family."

While she will no longer feature for the Ferns as a player, Skilton is looking forward to cheering her former team mates on.

"There are a lot of good young players coming through at the moment and I know they will enjoy being a Football Fern as much as I have," she says.

"The future for the Football Ferns is exciting and I can’t wait to see what our young talent shows on the world stage."