Australian targets beckon Jennifer Eccles - NZ Racing Desk

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 15:10

An Australian spring campaign is beckoning Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) winner Jennifer Eccles.

The classy filly conquered all before her in her three-year-old term, recording four victories and four placings from just nine starts, including wins in the Gr.2 Eight Carat Classic (1600m), Gr.2 Fillies Classic (2000m), Gr.2 Lowland Stakes (2100m), and the New Zealand Oaks.

Trainer Shaune Ritchie was delighted with her season, particularly her efforts in the Lowland Stakes in February.

"She really did finish it (the season) off well," Ritchie said.

"She had a laundry list of horrific barrier draws and we rode her cold on purpose so it would enable her to run the Oaks trip right out, by teaching her to relax. We got rewarded with those last four wins when she stepped up to a mile and further.

"I thought the Lowland Stakes was the most dynamic win. You would have to go a long way to find a horse who would be so keen in the running and finish it off at all, let alone burst away and beat the best three-year-old fillies around by that far.

"The Oaks is the elusive Group One that everyone wants. We have won it a couple of times now (Keep The Peace in 2010 and Artistic in 2012).

"It’s a real trainers race I think, like the Derby. You feel a sense of achievement when you have been able to peak them for a performance like that."

Ritchie along with Challenge No.10 Syndicate Manager Adrian Clark were eyeing up a tilt at the Gr.1 Australian Oaks (2400m), however, Ritchie said it was a blessing in disguise that she was unable to make the trip across the Tasman.

"We were tossing and turning whether she had done enough anyway," he said. "As it turned out we would have struck a wet track, so we wouldn’t have put her on the plane.

"In hindsight, I think it was for the best that she didn’t go. She came home a little bit tired (after the Oaks), so there was no firm decision about whether she was going to go anyway.

"In the long run it might be better for a spring campaign."

The daughter of Rip Van Winkle is set to return to Ritchie’s Cambridge stable in a few weeks’ time and depending on border restrictions, a lucrative Australian spring campaign could be in the offing.

"She will come back mid-May," Ritchie said. "She went out when the lockdown just started and that will give her a good eight week break.

"I am expecting a much more rounded and stronger version of Jennifer Eccles, but an equally as willing racehorse.

"We have got a few options for the spring, but we are all at the hands of government rules.

"It would be wonderful if the borders could open between Australia and New Zealand. We both seem to be tackling Covid-19 well.

"If we can get a system going where a filly like Jennifer Eccles could get over there in the spring that would be the perfect scenario because that is where the bigger prizemoney is going to be.

"We have got three options. One would be a Sydney-based campaign with her goal race being the Golden Eagle (A$7.5 million, 1500m) at Rosehill with a couple of lead-ups to that.

"There are fillies and mares options in Melbourne and if we can’t go abroad then we have got the first two legs of the Hastings series and then there will be a decision after that as to whether we can get to Melbourne or not for one of those bigger races over the Carnival."

If Jennifer Eccles is confined to domestic racing, one stablemate who could join her at the Hawke’s Bay Spring Carnival is Sultan of Swing.

The seven-year-old gelding finished runner-up behind Melody Belle in last year’s Gr.1 Windsor Park Plate (1600m) and was set for a raceday return before Covid-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions put a halt to his autumn preparation.

"He is getting older, but he doesn’t seem to be getting slower," Ritchie said. "He is racing really well. His last start he was second to Melody Belle who has gone on to perform in Australia.

"He is probably weighted out of handicaps now, so certainly weight-for-age or set weights and penalties races are likely to be his go for the season."

Ritchie said he would likely kick-off his spring campaign in the Gr.2 Foxbridge Plate (1200m) at Te Rapa.

"I have yet to talk with Dominic Li (owner) about what exact races we run in, but he has got a good record at Te Rapa, so perhaps a race like the Foxbridge Plate (Gr.2, 1200m) might be a race to kick-off.

"He could likely join in the series at Hastings. He is another one who would be hopeful that Jennifer Eccles, Catalyst, Melody Belle, and Te Akau Shark go to Melbourne or Sydney because that would make it softer for a horse like Sultan of Swing.

"He is probably a little below those genuine top weight-for-age horses."