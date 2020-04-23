Horse road transport set to resume

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 17:53

Horse transport by road is set to resume when the country moves into Covid-19 Alert Level 3 at 11:59pm next Monday.

Leading horse transport business Majestic Horse Floats said they are now taking bookings for next week.

"We will have strict protocols in place to keep both clients and our staff safe," Majestic Horse Floats said in a statement.

"We will endeavour to keep to the 2m separation rule."

Demand is expected to be high and Majestic Horse Floats is calling for patience.

"Due to an increased number of bookings there are a large number of horses needing transport, please expect a longer wait time before we can get your horse on a truck. "We really appreciate your patience and understanding while we try to get everyone’s horses moved as quickly and safely as possible."