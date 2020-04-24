New Zealand Rugby acknowledges Raelene Castle

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 11:38

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) would like to acknowledge the commitment, hard work and dedication Rugby Australia Chief Executive, Raelene Castle has given to rugby in Australia and as our colleague on SANZAAR and at World Rugby.

NZR has always enjoyed a special and close relationship with Rugby Australia and Raelene has worked hard to both enhance and strengthen that. We have enjoyed working with her and are sad to see her go, however we respect her decision to resign.

It says a lot about Raelene’s character that while we consider that she still has much to contribute to Rugby Australia, she has taken an unselfish look at what is best for the game in Australia.

NZR wishes Raelene all the very best and thanks her for her contribution to Rugby.