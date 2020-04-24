GODZone adventure moves event dates to adjust to Covid-19

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 17:00

GODZONE CHAPTER 9 MOVES TO MARCH 2021

New Zealand’s premiere adventure event and the world’s largest expedition adventure race GODZone has today announced it is moving the ninth edition of the event to March 2021.

GODZone Chapter 9, which was to be held in Rotorua in November, will now be held from the 4th- 13thMarch 2021 to allow more time for the New Zealand Government to reduce the likelihood of community spread of Covid 19 and open borders to international teams.

GODZone event director Warren Bates says moving the event by 15 weeks will realign with the traditional GODZone March timeframe.

"We normally host the race during Feb or March, and this is a great time for racing in the North Island with more settled weather and warm temperatures. While we understand these rearrangements may cause disruption for some competitors, over 80% of the field are Kiwi, and we feel sure the teams will understand the need to accommodate these changes."

"We have been monitoring the developing situation carefully and are aware of the impact that Covid-19 is having on businesses and events throughout New Zealand. We fully support the Government's historical and current measures to limit the chances of transmission within our wider community."

Chapter 9 is the first GODZone event to be held in the North Island of New Zealand with Rotorua the host location. Bates says the event will showcase the unique wilderness aspects of the wider district.

"Events, such as GODZone, are significant contributors to the regions where they are hosted and travel through. All stakeholders and competitors should rest assured we have been using the last few weeks to work closely with our location sponsors, Rotorua Lakes Council and the Rotorua Economic Development Board, on the best way to ensure a hugely successful, exciting and socially responsible Chapter 9. One that allows teams from all over the world to make their way to the most iconic adventure race on the planet."

"GODZone remains the largest adventure race in the world and with 100 teams signed up to race in an 'Ultimate Edition' of the epic event in Rotorua, we continue to move forward and do everything in our power to create the very best adventure racing experience…one that will create memories (admittedly, of some tough but rewarding times) that will last a lifetime. The fundamentals of Chapter 9 remain intact and supportive of the new paradigm we are living through, one where we get to enjoy the wilderness in small groups, whilst socially distanced, with a vast online audience living the ups and downs along the way."

