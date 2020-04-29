Zed Em third in jumps trial

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 16:39

Kiwi jumper Zed Em finished a close-up third behind Gold Medals in a 2800m steeplechase trial at Warrnambool on Tuesday, pleasing connections as he prepares for next week’s Grand Annual Steeplechase (5500m) at the same venue.

The winner of the time-honoured event last year, Zed Em disappointed when soundly beaten at Pakenham last start, with trainer Patrick Payne and jockey Steven Pateman putting that performance down to the nine-year-old gelding’s preferring novelty courses.

"I suppose he is a fourth season chaser now," Pateman said.

"He seems way more relaxed than he has ever been. One thing is the same, his jumping is still really good and his action feels good, but he is not trying to pull as much as he used to.

"I thought he was pretty good on the line in the trial. I was happy with him."

Pateman rated the New Zealand-bred Gold Medals, who won Tuesday’s trial and took out the Grand Annual in 2018 as the horse to beat. The leading jumps rider said Zed Em relished being back at Warrnambool.

"He well and truly knew where he was and all his form is on cross-country tracks - Oakbank and Warrnambool - so I look forward to Tuesday," he said.

"Patrick Payne and Kevin Myers, they know what they’re doing. He was impressive on the flat at Werribee not that long ago.

"It will be his third run in the Grand Annual so he well and truly knows his way around."

Jewel set to shine in Oaks

Connections of lightly-tried filly Vegas Jewel will be hoping for a trouble-free run when the daughter of Shocking contests Saturday’s Gr.1 Schweppes Oaks (2000m) at Morphettville.

Prepared by Mark Kavanagh for a syndicate headed by Laurence Eales, who enjoyed success as the owner of the filly’s sire Shocking, Vegas Jewel has won two of her seven starts to date, while also placing in both the Gr.2 Wakeful Stakes (2000m) and Gr.3 NZB Ethereal Stakes (2000m) in spring.

The talented filly endured a checkered run in the Gr.3 Auraria Stakes (1800m) a fortnight ago, going to the line under a hold to finish 12th.

But with a better barrier for Saturday’s Grand Final her luckless last-start efforts have not gone unnoticed, with punters supporting the staying filly into $7.50 third favourite behind Affair To Remember ($5) and Toffee Tongue ($7).

"She got galloped on last start but there is nothing significant there," Eales said.

"She has come through it well. She didn’t even get warmed up in that run, she was pretty luckless, so we are certainly looking forward to getting to the races this Saturday and she does have a better barrier (4) so hopefully that works in the jockey’s (Jason Holder) favour this time."

Vegas Jewel had her first raceday start in September last year and quickly progressed from an Echuca maiden.

"She has come back really well," Eales said. "Last time when she was in, she still had a winter coat and she seemed very weedy at the time and had a lot of developing to do.

"I was actually surprised she even made it to the races last preparation let alone to go from winning a maiden to contend at the spring carnival.

"She has definitely come back bigger, better and stronger as we always thought she would."

With rain forecast for Adelaide, Eales takes heart from Vegas Jewel’s narrow defeat behind Miami Bound on a rain-affected Flemington track when second in the Wakeful.

"I think it might be an advantage for her," he said. "I would say she will handle a wet track."

Mr Stunning bows out a winner

After his Gr.1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1200m) triumph at Sha Tin on Sunday, seven-year-old triple Group One winner Mr Stunning has been retired.

Trainer Frankie Lor confirmed the news to the South China Morning Post, with the venerable sprinter set to live out his days in luxury.

"The horse will retire and then the owner will send the horse back to Australia to enjoy his life," Lor said.

"He’ll go to Living Legends - we’re just waiting for a flight to Australia.

"Sunday was his last race so we are very happy he could win and retire on top."

Mr Stunning was purchased at the 2014 New Zealand Bloodstock Premier Yearling Sale by Willie Leung’s Magus Equine for $250,000 from the draft of Mark and Shelley Treweek’s Lyndhurst Farm.

He retires a winner of 12 starts, six at Group level, and 11 placings from 30 starts, having earned a total of HK$60,843,100 in prizemoney.