Four new Board members join New Zealand Maori Rugby Board

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 21:00

The New Zealand MÄori Rugby Board (NZMRB) welcomed the appointment of four new Board members during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) this evening and celebrated a successful year of MÄori Rugby.

NZMRB Chair Dr Farah Palmer said Cushla Tangaere-Manuel, Arran Pene, Andre Baker and Andre Thompson are valued additions to the NZMRB and will ensure the continued growth and development that has been achieved.

The AGM reflected on what has been a strong year for MÄori rugby and Palmer said there was success across the four strategic priorities.

Poutamatanga - achievement

The number of MÄori rugby players numbers continued to grow in 2019, with a two percent increase on the previous year to 43,090 players.

"We are proud to see the MÄori waka continue to grow at community level and know that this can be directly attributed to the incredibly hard work our volunteers are leading around the country.

"As we move into a challenging time for rugby, MÄori rugby will continue to focus on our MÄori values, networks, and practices to ensure we continue to push the waka forward in the future," said Palmer.

The MÄori representative calendar continues to expand, a highlight in 2019 seeing an eight-day camp for the New Zealand MÄori Under 20 team in Rotorua which culminated in playing the curtain raiser for the MÄori All Blacks v Fiji fixture.

MÄori Under 18 teams were selected from regional camps, with the Nga Whatukura team playing a game of three halves against the New Zealand Schools and New Zealand Schools Barbarians in September. An Under 18 wÄhine team was also selected after a camp in Rotorua.

Sevens was also on the calendar with poutamatanga on display with both Under 18 teams making the semi-finals of the Condor World Schools tournament.

Whanaungatanga - kinship

Palmer noted whanaungatanga was on full display at the festival week of MÄori Rugby in Rotorua in July, leading into the MÄori All Blacks’ sole home fixture of the year.

"That week was really enhanced by the four-day training camp for our Under 18s and a whanau day which was well attend.

"We had Under 18s, Under 20s and MÄori All Blacks all interacting and creating a real buzz about the benefits of combining rugby and tikanga MÄori in a way that creates a sense of belonging, pride, and achievement for all involved."

Rangatira - Leadership

The three regional MÄori Rugby committees worked together to align their respective tournaments to play out in October, which Palmer said showed a collective leadership.

"I had the privilege of attending the invigorated Te Waipounamu tournament in Southland and the Te Tini a Maui tournament in Hawke’s Bay and they were incredible displays of MÄori Rugby - both on and off the field."

Future Rangatira in the South Island were involved in E Tu Toa MÄori Rugby and life skills development days in Dunedin, Nelson and Invercargill. The wananga, led by Te Waipounamu, will look to be developed, creating a platform for learning and leadership skills.

Taumatatanga - excellence

As well as having pride in the MÄori All Blacks, Palmer paid tribute to the MÄori representatives across all teams in black, in particular those selected for Rugby World Cup 2019.

MÄori players, coaches and administrators were recognised at the 2019 Halberg Awards, MÄori Sports Awards and ASB Rugby Awards.

"Two awards that really stood out were Sarah Hirini becoming the first wÄhine toa Rangatira to win the Tom French Memorial MÄori Player of the Year, and Tiki Edwards having his contribution to MÄori rugby acknowledged at the MÄori Sports Awards, receiving the MÄori Sports Administrator of the year award.

"This was a small acknowledgement for the massive amount of work and aroha Tiki puts into our programmes and people through MÄori rugby," said Palmer.

2019 Award winners

-Louisa Wall - MÄori Sports Hall of Fame inductee, 2019 MÄori Sports Awards

-Dr Farah Palmer - Sport New Zealand Leadership Award, 2019 Halberg Awards and MÄori Sports Hall of Fame inductee, 2019 MÄori Sports Awards

-Sarah Hirini -Tom French Memorial MÄori Player of the Year, 2019 ASB Rugby Awards

-Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney - ASB New Zealand Coach of the Year, 2019 ASB Rugby Awards

-Charmaine McMenamin - Black Ferns Player of the Year, 2019 ASB Rugby Awards

-Tyla Nathan-Wong - Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year, 2019 ASB Rugby Awards

-TJ Perenara - SKY Television Fans Try of the Year, 2019 ASB Rugby Awards and IRPA Try of the Year, 2019 World Rugby Awards

-Aaron Smith, Senior MÄori Sportsman winner, 2019 MÄori Sports Awards

-Tiki Edwards, MÄori Sports Adminsitrator winner, 2019 MÄori Sports Awards

-Ben O’Keeffe, Referee winner, 2019 MÄori Sports Awards

Board appointments

Four new Board members have been appointed, with Arran Pene an independent member, Cushla Tangaere-Manuel an appointed member, Andre Baker the Chair of Te Tini a Maui and Andre Thompson Chair of Te Waipounamu.

Former All Black and MÄori All Black, Pene brings a wealth of rugby and governance experience to the Board table, as does Tangaere-Manuel who is the current CEO of the East Coast Rugby Football Union.

Thompson holds several governance positions within rugby and MÄori organisations and has taken the role as Chair of Te Waipounamu, while Baker, a former Horowhenua Kapiti representative player, also adds his extensive rugby experience as Chair of Te Tini a Maui.

New Zealand Rugby MÄori Board (-indicates new member)

Farah Palmer - Chair

Rick Steedman - Chair of Te Hiku o Te Ika

Andre Baker - Te Tini a Maui Chair-

Andre Thompson - Te Waipounamu Chair-

Doug Jones - Appointed Member

Richie Milner - Appointed Member

Cushla Tangaere-Manuel - Appointed Member-

Merewaakana Kingi - Independent Member

Arran Pene - Independent Member-