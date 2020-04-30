Sky’s the limit for Tavistock filly - NZ Racing Desk

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 14:38

A Queensland campaign is now in the offing for promising Tavistock filly Sky Horse after her two-length victory over 1600m at Sandown on Wednesday.

It was the second consecutive win for the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained three-year-old after winning over the same distance at Pakenham last month.

"Last start I thought the other horse had the better of her, but she just kicked back and got the money," Maher said.

"She’s a proper horse in the making I reckon. She will stay whatever trip you want and she handles whatever conditions you have got."

Maher said Sky Horse likes her races spaced and they will continue to do so with their sights now set towards Brisbane in the coming months.

"We will see how she pulls up first and foremost. She could go to Queensland, we will have a look at the programme there," he said.

"We will space her runs again. She is improving with each start and I think if we are kind to her she will do the right thing by us.

"You just train the horse as they present to you. Given this horse’s pedigree, it is very clean-winded, it doesn’t carry a lot of excess, so the placement of her is key.

"If you banged her around every two weeks there wouldn’t be much of her.

"The team has done a really good job and she seems to have thrived at the Ballarat stable with a bit of extra room in a country environment.

"She wouldn’t surprise me if she went to some sort of stakes level."

Out of stakes winner The Pearler, Sky Horse was offered through Phoenix Park’s 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Sale draft where she was purchased by Yulong Investment for $180,000.

"She has got that good New Zealand family in her, so it was well found by the team at Yulong," Maher said. "She is a horse that will continue to furnish and continue to go the right way."