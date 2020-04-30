Stokes welcomes rain ahead of Oaks

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 15:27

Trainer Phillip Stokes is hoping the rain will continue to fall in Adelaide ahead of Saturday’s Gr.1 Australasian Oaks (2000m) at Morphettville.

He will contest the Group One feature with New Zealand-bred filly Selica and he said she will appreciate the wet conditions.

"We might just have to see how much rain we get and how the track is playing on the day," he said.

"If we get a lot of rain it just might play in our favour.

"She loves the soft going, so that won’t be a concern. We are really happy we are getting rain over there."

The daughter of Makfi has had five starts this preparation, winning first-up over 1400m in February and was runner-up in the Gr.3 Schweppervescence Stakes (1800m) at Morphetville last start.

Stokes has been pleased with her progression this preparation and is hoping for a good showing from the filly on Saturday.

"Selica has had the right preparation for this, we have always targeted this race," Stokes said.

"I am really hoping she is the one who can step up."

Selica was initially trained in New Zealand by Cody Cole for whom she won a 800m trial as a juvenile before her sale to OTI Racing.

Simply Fluke successful at Happy Valley

Joao Moreira maintained a slender three-win advantage over jockeys’ premiership rival Zac Purton after landing a double at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Moreira struck first with Victorious Seeker before New Zealand-bred gelding Simply Fluke made it two wins in as many runs when taking out the Class 4 North Point Handicap (1200m).

The five-year-old charged home from the tail of the field continuing his good run of form since joining the Douglas Whyte stable.

"I just allowed him to find his own rhythm," Moreira said. "We know he’s got a good turn-of-foot and he’s the type of horse that if he gets there a bit too early he can lose concentration. He felt that way last start when he won.

"He built up a good momentum, they went quite fast in front and they were always going to be coming back for me on the home straight. His last section of the race was really good and he might win another one."

Simply Fluke was purchased by Toro Bloodstock out of Bradbury Park’s 2016 New Zealand Bloodstock Premier Yearling Sale draft for $85,000.

He was initially trained in New Zealand by Cambridge conditioner Stephen Marsh for whom he won a trial over 800m before heading to Hong Kong.

Churchill Downs preparing for racing again

Churchill Downs will open stables at the track and training centre in phases before races are run during its spring meeting without spectators.

The historic track has postponed the Kentucky Derby from May 2 to September 5 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will mark the first time since 1945 horse racing's marquee event will not run on the first Saturday in May.

The opening of stables, closed since December 31 for winter renovations, has been being delayed several times.

The spring meeting was scheduled to open last Saturday.

A statement from Churchill Downs said Kentucky state officials approved opening the stables from May 11 under strict guidelines to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

Racing will begin after track officials evaluate its incoming horse population and load-in procedures and spectator-free until government officials approve their return.

"The health and safety of our horsemen, staff and community remains paramount," track president Kevin Flanery said.

"Strict compliance with our comprehensive Covid-19 Action Plan and social distancing guidelines is our responsible duty to effectively contain the virus."