Like father, like son

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 17:44

Rich Hill Stud stallion Proisir carried Tony Falcone’s Lime green and white colours to victory on three occasions, including the Gr.3 Spring Stakes (1600m), and at Sandown on Wednesday his son Bungalow Bill was able to do the same when recording his maiden victory over 1300m.

The Team Hawkes-trained gelding had four prior starts for two placings and Wayne Hawkes had every belief that the three-year-old would go home a victor.

"Tony Falcone has been a good supporter of ours and I told him he would win next start, so it’s nice to get it right," Hawkes said.

Hawkes was pleased with the win and was full of praise for jockey Dwayne Dunn.

"You would give him a 12/10 for the ride," Hawkes said.

"He jumped and let the initial leader cross him and he sat outside the leader. He didn’t panic and he just held onto him and helped him down the dip and up the rise.

"He handled it (Heavy9 track) and did a really good job and he was tough."

Hawkes is now heading into the winter months with confidence in Bungalow Bill after he acquitted himself well on the Heavy9 surface.

"He did pretty well, so I would like to come back to somewhere like here (Sandown) and have a go at another race like this," he said.

"It all gets back to one thing, handling the wet track and we handled it and I am sure there are a few in the race that didn’t.

"We are heading into winter and at least I know there is a tick in the box that he can handle wet tracks. That’s a big plus going forward." - NZ Racing Desk