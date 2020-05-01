Junior Tall Blacks and Tall Ferns named

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 10:07

Basketball New Zealand has named the 2020 Junior Tall Blacks (JTBs) and Junior Tall Ferns (JTFs), despite the possibility that some of these players might not play in the black singlet this year due to COVID-19.

The JTFs were set to play in the Four Nations International in China, while the JTBs were set to play in the Albert Schweitzer International in Germany. Both events were cancelled.

Basketball New Zealand High Performance Director Leonard King says officially naming this team was important to not only acknowledge that these players did make the roster, but also to a shine light on these young Kiwi talents.

He says the goal is to help the players be seen and sought out by college scouts looking to fill scholarship positions, teams within the Sal’s National Basketball Leagues (men’s and women’s) and any other opportunities that this recognition helps secure.

"Being named in an age-group New Zealand side usually brings the benefit of testing your skills on the international stage that is watched closely by the international basketball community.

"Those young players would usually get the additional benefits of training in our elite environment, travelling abroad and experiencing the honour of representing your home nation.

"Unfortunately, the JTFs and JTBs will not take the court anytime soon. But being named in a New Zealand roster also helps highlight these players as top young talent.

"These lists will be on the desk of recruiters in no time. We wanted to ensure that still happens and the opportunities for these awesome young Kiwis are still made available."

Basketball New Zealand also released two videos with JTF’s Head Coach Hernando Planells and JTB’s Head Coach Aaron Fearne naming each player and acknowledging their strengths.

King says this was an added idea to boost that exposure.

"Getting a scholarship is also about making sure you are seen by the right people. A lot of these kids have ambitions to play and study in the US and join the other 100 plus Kiwis doing that each year.

"Basketball New Zealand has embraced that opportunity for a long time, with many of our Kiwi players getting a degree while playing quality basketball.

"That can also happen here in New Zealand too, with more New Zealand universities offering sports scholarships.

"Those institutions now know, if they get an application from one of these kids, they are getting it from a New Zealand representative who is among the very best in their age group."

There will be another selection for Basketball New Zealand Under 19 teams later in the year which will target the FIBA U18 Asian Championship tournament.